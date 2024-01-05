Man killed in Cordele apartment shooting, suspect still wanted

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man died after being injured in an apartment shooting in Cordele on Friday, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m. on January 5, officers were called to Hilltop Apartments in the 200 block of W 24th Ave to a report of a shooting.

When law enforcement got to the scene, they said they found a 31-year-old male gunshot victim. He later died from his injuries after being treated at Crisp Regional Hospital, a police statement confirmed.

Cordele police are now working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to find the suspect(s) involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (229) 276-2921 or the GBI at (229) 931-2439.

