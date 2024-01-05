We're Hiring Wednesday
Lee County Sheriff’s Office finds missing teen

UPDATE: The missing teen was found Friday afternoon by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
UPDATE: The missing teen was found Friday afternoon by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
UPDATE: The missing teen was found Friday afternoon by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teen.

Howard Largeman, 17, was last seen in the Lee County Callaway Lakes area on January 4 around 9 p.m.

He is 5′10″ and around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information on his possible location is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

