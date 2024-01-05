We're Hiring Wednesday
Fur-ever Home: Dog moves from Albany, Georgia to Albany, New York

Albany Humane Society traveled nearly 1,200 miles to a find dog a new home
Photo of King the dog.
Photo of King the dog.(Source: Albany Humane Society)
By Madison Foglio
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s nothing stronger than the bond between a dog and its owner. Something that the Albany Humane Society is willing to drive the extra mile for.

“I literally feel like I got so lucky,” said Katie Joy. “I had no idea what I was getting myself into.”

Katie Joy lives in Saratoga, New York. After losing her dog unexpectedly during the 2023 summer, Katie decided it was time to find a new furry companion. In September, she stumbled upon the Albany Humane Society website and fell in love with a dog named King. So, she put in an inquiry for him.

“I got a phone call back like right away,” said Joy. “This really nice lady with a very deep accent, and I was like, ‘this is not Albany, New York.’”

It’s a mix-up that happens more than you’d think for the Albany Humane Society. However, their director, Payton Jarrell, tells WALB, that the mishap did not deter them from getting King to Katie.

“We got King to Katie through our transport program,” said Jarrell. “Just because we don’t have an adopter locally, doesn’t mean that we won’t try to make an adoption happen.”

How the transport program works is that the Humane Society partners with other rescues, typically in the northeast. From there, the rescue either picks up the animals from the humane society or drives the animals to the rescue themselves. The humane society had a transport heading to upstate New York and sent King for the nearly 1,200-mile ride to meet Katie. It was love at first sight.

“I sat on the ground, and he came right over into my lap and curled up in my lap and just leaned into me,” said Joy. “And I was like ‘OK we’re going to be OK.’”

Not only was it a sigh of relief for Katie, but for King’s previous owner, Justin Sellers, who was forced to give him up due to hard times.

“I was ecstatic. I did not want to see my baby boy sitting in here,” said Sellers.

And how is King doing now?

“I think he’s happy,” said Joy.

