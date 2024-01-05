We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Weather

Rain overnight. Severe storms, heavy rain & strong winds Tuesday
Warming to seasonable levels this afternoon with increasing clouds. Rain overnight with a quick 1 to 2 inches. Drier the rest of the weekend. Rain returns late
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warming to seasonable levels this afternoon with increasing clouds. Rain overnight with a quick 1 to 2 inches. Drier the rest of the weekend. Rain returns late Monday. Tuesday brings heavy rain, strong winds and the potential of severe storms. #FirstAlertWeatherDay Colder and drier by mid-week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday
Keyuntay Washington, 17 and Sharod Rasheed Tucker, 19,
2 teens arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting that left one man dead
Mall growth has attracted a very popular national retailer, that hasn't been formally...
Valdosta Mall experiences growth of new retailers
This case is active and ongoing.
GBI investigating Mitchell Co. inmate death
Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix
Coweta County deputy killed by Alabama police officer during high-speed chase

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Soaking rain and strong storms over the next 7 days
Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday Jan 4
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday