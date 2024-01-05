First Alert Weather
Rain overnight. Severe storms, heavy rain & strong winds Tuesday
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Warming to seasonable levels this afternoon with increasing clouds. Rain overnight with a quick 1 to 2 inches. Drier the rest of the weekend. Rain returns late Monday. Tuesday brings heavy rain, strong winds and the potential of severe storms. #FirstAlertWeatherDay Colder and drier by mid-week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.