Charges dismissed in legal case against former Homerville police officer

Former Homerville Police Captain Derrek Manning
Former Homerville Police Captain Derrek Manning(Source: Derrek Manning)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A former Homerville police captain has now had criminal charges he faced in 2022 dismissed.

WALB previously reported in March of 2022 that Captain Derrek Manning was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on pandering and violation of oath charges.

The charges stemmed from an investigation where messages were reportedly exchanged between Manning and another person where he was attempting to solicit a prostitute.

Though he was arrested in Homerville, his case was prosecuted in Lowndes County due to that being his county of residence.

WALB reached out to Manning who told us he will not be seeking to be reinstated to his position in Homerville; however, he will be seeking a job in law enforcement at another agency.

