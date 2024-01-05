We're Hiring Wednesday
16-year-old charged in Perry shooting that injured 2

The suspect is currently being held at a juvenile detention center.
The suspect is currently being held at a juvenile detention center.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - A teen is in custody after Perry police say he shot two people.

In the afternoon of Tuesday, January 3, the Perry Police Department was called to the area of Gaines Drive and Stanley Street on a report of a shooting.

Officers say they found two men with gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim has a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the other with wounds to both arms, per a police statement.

After being treated on scene, the men were taken to Navicent Medical Center in Macon.

A 16-year-old was later arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is currently being held at a juvenile detention center.

As the investigation continues, the Perry Police Department asks anyone with information to call an investigator at (478) 988-2825 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers tip line at 1-877-682-7463.

