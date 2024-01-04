Coweta County deputy killed by Alabama police officer during high-speed chase
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (Atlanta News First) - A deputy from Coweta County was killed in a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.
It started around 2 a.m. in Georgia and traveled along I-85 into Chambers County, Alabama where a Lanett police officer struck and killed the deputy, identified by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office as Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix.
According to the Lanett Police Department, several law enforcement agencies were chasing the driver when the fatal crash happened. The suspect in the alleged stolen vehicle is now in custody.
The Lanett police officer has been put on administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigates.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation posted the following statement regarding Deputy Minix’s tragic death.
Together, with the Coweta Co SO & the entire LE community, we mourn the loss of Deputy Eric Minix who lost his life in the line of duty this morning.— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) January 4, 2024
Deputy Minix leaves a lasting legacy. Our prayers are with his family, friends, & community.
Rest in peace, Deputy Minix. #LODD pic.twitter.com/bytmi3MOog
WANF’s sister station WTVM in Columbus contributed to this article.
Copyright 2024 WANF. All rights reserved.