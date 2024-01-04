We're Hiring Wednesday
Coweta County deputy killed by Alabama police officer during high-speed chase

A cross-state high-speed chase has claimed the life of a Georgia deputy.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (Atlanta News First) - A deputy from Coweta County was killed in a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.

It started around 2 a.m. in Georgia and traveled along I-85 into Chambers County, Alabama where a Lanett police officer struck and killed the deputy, identified by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office as Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix.

According to the Lanett Police Department, several law enforcement agencies were chasing the driver when the fatal crash happened. The suspect in the alleged stolen vehicle is now in custody.

The Lanett police officer has been put on administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigates.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation posted the following statement regarding Deputy Minix’s tragic death.

WANF’s sister station WTVM in Columbus contributed to this article.

