Coweta County deputy killed by Alabama police officer during high-speed chase

“It is with great sadness that the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shares the news that Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died in the line of duty in the early hours of Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle which crossed into Alabama, and during the apprehension of the suspect Eric was struck by a police car and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

DS Eric Minix was a dedicated Deputy and K9 Officer, but more importantly, he was a friend to everyone who knew him.

Eric leaves behind a loving wife and three daughters.

We have lost a good deputy. We have lost a good man. We have lost a good friend.”