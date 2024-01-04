Vampire movie wraps up Day 2 of filming in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia has been called the Hollywood of the south. For the last two days, it was Albany’s turn to be in the spotlight – a movie crew has been filming a new movie called “Written in Blood”.

“Small towns are like what’s the word... It’s like hidden gold,” said James Tillman who is playing a supporting role in the movie.

A cast and crew of about 25 to 30 filmed at the Albany Police Department. (walb)

He said “Written in Blood” is a thriller with the elements of fantasy where a cop trying to defeat the Mexican cartel creates an unlikely partnership with a vampire to accomplish her mission. Day 1 of filming took the cast and crews out to Albany’s sand dunes where real guns and several prop guns were used to create a desert scene. Filming wrapped up at the Albany Police Department Thursday where cast and crew were determined to bring their vision to life.

“I think it’s really exciting to see a small group of people come together to accomplish something and I think it would be great for the people of Albany to be able to see this film on a major streaming platform with Albany as the backdrop,” said Daniel Stearns, the movie director.

While the film is a low-budget film starring up-and-coming actors, the cast said this movie opportunity has helped create new experiences for them.

“This is the first film that I actually get to do some action scenes and yesterday I got to shoot this big rifle in the sand dunes and that was a lot,” said Paige Parnell who plays the leading role in the movie.

The movie will be shown on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service. Right now, there’s no set date for when it might air.

Having film production in town means more than just seeing movie stars. Rashelle Minix, Albany Convention and Visitor Bureau Executive Director, said ourist officials those films can be significant, creating anywhere between $25,000 to $100,000 in economic impact.

“When the writer strike and the actor strike was over a couple (of) months ago, it was like the floodgates opened,” she said.

Leading actress Paige Parnell said she was happy to be in the Good Life City. (walb)

Minix said in just one week she was able to scout two movie productions that wanted to come film in Albany including the “Written in Blood” movie. She added that there’s a bigger economic impact. Every time cast and crews spend money at local hotels and restaurants it boosts the local sales tax.

“It’s not just the coming into town and closing down our streets and making it a little inconvenient but there’s a lot of money being pumped in as well and it also gives job opportunities,” she said.

That’s something cast and crews say they’re happy to be able to do.

“We’re able to bring money into the small town. We’re able to bring attention to the small town. You’re able to see more of a place you would not really normally be able to see,” Parnell said.

Filmmakers choosing to film in smaller towns is following the trend of places like Georgia becoming the new Hollywood.

“It seems like people have really taken on this mission to create a new hub for filmmaking in the south. You know, and I think it’s going really well and I think it’s going to help the economy,” Stearns said.

Albany tourist officials said there is an opportunity for more films to come to Albany in the near future.

