Toast to Dry January: Sober Start to 2024

Almost one in three people pledge to give up alcohol for the start of 2024.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - This month has been dubbed dry January. Almost one in three people pledge to give up alcohol for the start of 2024. But can staying sober for 31 days really impact your health? You might be surprised how giving up booze can impact your body.

More than nine million Americans are pledging to take part in dry January this year.

You may think 31 days doesn’t mean much when it comes to abstaining from alcohol, but science proves that within a few days of no booze people can experience reduced anxiety and irritability, increased energy levels and clearer thinking.

Within a week, researchers proved that people could experience significant improvements in sleep quality, and a study published in the Journal Psychopharmacology found that energy levels were improved as well as cognitive function.

By week two, you’ll see healthier looking skin as alcohol can leave it looking bloated, dull, and dry.

On week three you may see the impact on the scales. A pint of beer contains more than 200 calories, and a glass of wine has 150 calories. That’s equivalent to a glazed doughnut or a piece of pizza.

And by week four, liver function will improve. The more you drink, the harder it takes for the liver to regenerate new cells.

A few steps to success: first, find a substitute non-alcoholic drink. And use the free try dry app. It helps track drinking, set personal goals, and offers motivational info. And lastly, don’t give up. If you slip up, just start again the next day.

The longer you can go without alcohol, the better. Studies show that long-term abstinence can lower your risk of various cancers, including liver, breast, and colon cancers.

And another study published in the journal The Lancet found that people who stopped drinking for one year had a 26 percent lower risk of heart disease compared to those who continued drinking.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

