Tift County High School implements new basketball game policy for fans

Tift County High School state Championship title in 2021 (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Heas up Tift County basketball fans. A new policy starting in January will affect home games moving forward.

Starting on January 2nd, all fans are required to be seated while the gym is open for basketball games, according to a statement from the school.

Only school officials, security and police officers are allowed to stand.

Anyone who is not an official and is standing will be asked to either take a seat or leave the gym.

Read the full statement below:

