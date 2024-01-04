We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Release of Starbucks’ limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley cups. (Source: @victoria_robino_26/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The hottest gift so far of the new year appears to be an exclusive line of Stanley cups.

The limited-edition stainless-steel tumblers are only available at Target stores and have sold out at several locations nationwide.

Multiple customers have shared videos from Target stores showing people lining up as early as 3 a.m. to get their hands on the product that is even selling out online.

TikTok user Victoria Robino shared a video where numerous customers can be seen grabbing what cups they could from the shelves at an Arizona Target.

Her video has been viewed more than 17 million times.

“Stanley definitely knows what they are doing. Everyone and their mom wants one,” viewer EveCali Love commented.

The cups come in different colors, including the Winter Pink Starbucks edition just released on Wednesday. They are being sold for $45, if shoppers can find one.

KFSN shared a video of shoppers lining up outside of a Fresno-area Target trying to get their hands on the limited-edition cups.

The cups are part of Stanely’s Galentine’s Day Collection, referring to the date celebrating female friendship.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mi Casa’s popular dishes will be highlighted and owners Felipe and Jennifer Zamudio will have...
Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Keyuntay Washington, 17 and Sharod Rasheed Tucker, 19,
2 teens arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting that left one man dead
APD is asking for information in the separate homicides of Larry Calloway (left), Brianna...
APD investigators requesting information in 3 unsolved Albany homicides
Dougherty County took to Facebook to notify residents about filming that would take place in...
Dougherty Co. notifies residents of filming in Albany
The McKenzie family is not only remembering their loved one who passed away but also...
Son’s actions recognized after father’s death on Lake Blackshear

Latest News

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised. Video shows a man attacked a Nevada district court...
VIDEO: Nevada judge attacked during sentencing hearing
Mountain Dew Baja Blast is expected to be available in stores all of 2024.
Mountain Dew Baja Blast to be sold in stores all year as flavor celebrates 20th ‘Bajaversary’
FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday,...
Court records related to Jeffrey Epstein are set to be released, but they aren’t a client list
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of exclusive Stanley cups are causing chaos at Targets nationwide