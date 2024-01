LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently wanted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on a drug charge.

Charles Matthew Rodges, of Leesburg, is wanted for wanted for possession of fentanyl.

He stands 6′0″ and weighs 210 pounds.

Call the sheriff’s office at (229) 753-6012 if you have any information on his location.

