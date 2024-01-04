We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Georgia police officer killed in crash with officer in Alabama during high-speed chase, officials say

A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday...
A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday morning.(Gray News, file)
By Alexis Thornton and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday morning, officials said.

The chase started around 2 a.m. in Georgia, traveled south on Interstate 85 and across the Chattahoochee River into Chambers County, Alabama.

According to Lanett Police officials, several officers were chasing the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle when a Lanett police officer crashed into and killed a Georgia police officer.

The suspect being pursued is in custody.

The Lanett police officer has been put on administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates.

Copyright 2024 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyuntay Washington, 17 and Sharod Rasheed Tucker, 19,
2 teens arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting that left one man dead
Jonathan Bryant mugshot.
Thomas Co. man facing several charges after torturing woman for up to 12 hours, authorities say
The McKenzie family is not only remembering their loved one who passed away but also...
Son’s actions recognized after father’s death on Lake Blackshear
Antonio Knighton.
Albany police searching for man wanted on 8 active warrants
Dougherty County took to Facebook to notify residents about filming that would take place in...
Dougherty Co. notifies residents of filming in Albany

Latest News

A shooting was reported Thursday at a high school in Perry, Iowa.
High school shooting reported in Perry, Iowa; extent of injuries unclear
According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate...
Disney employee alleges sexual misconduct cover-up, report says
Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.
Charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club recalled over salmonella concerns
(Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/FROM SUPER PAC "STAND FOR AMERICA"/FROM SUPER PAC "NEVER BACK DOWN,...
Haley, DeSantis scramble to shrink Trump's lead