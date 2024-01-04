GBI investigating Mitchell Co. inmate death

MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office has called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate an inmate’s death.

According to the release, the preliminary information indicates that jail staff were conducting a cell check and found Dylan Gage Knight, 26, unresponsive in his assigned isolation cell. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and Knight was pronounced deceased at the jail.

An autopsy will be conducted by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Atlanta to determine the cause and manner of death.

This case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Regional Office in Thomasville at (229)225-4090.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

