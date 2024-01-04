Ga. Lawmakers on truck driver shortages

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Jason Anavitarte of Dallas, Ga and the chairman of the Senate Study Committee joined WALB’s Jim Wallace to talk on Truck driver shortages across the state of Georgia.

Sir, the good news is the economy of Georgia is growing very rapidly. But the challenge is they need more truck drivers in these industries.

“Yeah, it’s phenomenal. Thanks for having me. I think right now we’ve seen tremendous record setting job creation in Georgia under Gov. Kemp and I know that with every new project, especially those in the supply chain world, you know the workforce is always the number one question. How are we going to fill jobs to move product across the state? And this study committee was basically to focus on that.”

So will we see some kind of legislation coming up in this year’s session?

“Yeah. So I think what we’re going to see is we’re going through analyzing the study committee report that was finalized a few weeks ago. So and identifying which pieces of legislation, or depending on an agency, whether rulemaking, maybe just needs to be the solution. But I know one of the recommendations and impacts the trucking industry is tort reform just because of frivolous lawsuits and costs that are impacting Trucking companies to keep workers. And the impacts as on insurance and all those sorts of things. But also too I think how do we get more people in the industry wanting to drive a truck as we’ve seen the economy shift where we’ve seen a lot of truck drivers. My Dad worked in the truck industry his entire life. And, you know it’s not what it used to be in terms of work life balance hours on the road over the road. And you know, we’ve seen a lot of people even move from driving a tractor trailer to, you know, wanting to drive an Amazon van just because, you know, they got set hours and, you know, the life. Work balance is a little bit different, so a lot of challenges in this economy, but I think you know we need to plan for the future and there’s thousands of opportunities we need to look forward to, you know, going forward.”

That challenge you want skilled truck drivers. You want to protect the people on the roads as well. The other drivers.

“Yeah, that’s right. I mean, we need safe roads and I think one of the things a lot of trucking companies, we heard through testimony is you know their retention and a lot of folks are, you know, you got companies that are training individuals. I don’t, I don’t want to call them necessarily fly by night companies, but you know, not training them properly. Not necessarily Kind of like the Technical College system of Georgia does, where they do a phenomenal job. But we also have private sector third party vendors that do a great job. And I think figuring out how do we gel those two things with the industry to get more drivers produced. But also too I think we got to look at, you know our younger generation, those in middle school and high school talking about the opportunities of what it could be to drive a truck and some of the folks coming out of school once they reach of age. Because of insurance, you know requirements by the feds could make 80 to $100,000 or more a year, depending on their situation, and depending on who’s Hiring them.”

All right. A good challenge ahead for the future, Senator Jason Anavitarte, thank you very much for joining us.

“No, thank you for having me and covering This important issue.”

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.