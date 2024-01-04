We're Hiring Wednesday
Strong to Strongest Storm System on the way
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Sunshiny end to the week with cold starts and cool to seasonable afternoons. Rain returns late Friday night, lingering into early Saturday. There’s a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms for our Southeastern counties. Drier after. Wet weather returns later Monday. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Tuesday 1/9/2024. Threats include damaging wind, flash flooding and an isolated tornado.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

An unsettled weather pattern
