Sunshiny end to the week with cold starts and cool to seasonable afternoons. Rain returns late Friday night, lingering into early Saturday. There’s a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms for our Southeastern counties. Drier after. Wet weather returns later Monday. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Tuesday 1/9/2024. Threats include damaging wind, flash flooding and an isolated tornado.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

