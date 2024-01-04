First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, January 9.

Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 5 a.m. -1 p.m. there is a slight risk of severe storms for most of South Georgia.

Threats include a 15% chance of damaging wind and flash flooding.

There’s also a 2% potential for tornadoes.

The limiting factor will be instability.

3 to 5 inches of rain is expected in the next seven days and potential winds will gust up to 50 mph even outside of thunderstorms.

Current severe weather threat for South Ga. ahead of Jan. 9 (Source: WALB)

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories (NWS)

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.