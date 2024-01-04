First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, January 9.
Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 5 a.m. -1 p.m. there is a slight risk of severe storms for most of South Georgia.
Threats include a 15% chance of damaging wind and flash flooding.
There’s also a 2% potential for tornadoes.
The limiting factor will be instability.
3 to 5 inches of rain is expected in the next seven days and potential winds will gust up to 50 mph even outside of thunderstorms.
