Councilmember announces intent to sue the city of Donalsonville

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A noise complaint against barking dogs has turned into a threat to sue the city of Donalsonville.

It all started when Donalsonville Councilwoman Mitzy Moye responded to a complaint. Moye claims other council members launched a smear campaign against her.

Now, Moye filed an ante litem notice naming the city, the mayor, the council and the city police department.

After Moye responded to that complaint, she says another council member, Mitchell Blanks, accused her of coercing a police cadet into writing an incident report over it. Blanks launched an investigation into her actions, which she says amounted to a smear campaign.

The anti-litem alleges then-cadet, but now “Officer Williams had no knowledge that the incident report would be used in an attempt to oust a City Official.”

It also says “Councilman Blanks, especially, has continued to push forward with the committee’s investigation...and that the report was frivolous, false and entirely fabricated.”

It goes on to say “The negative publicity, humiliation, ridicule against Moye has been subjected to... equates to an abuse of process...”

At Tuesday night’s Donalsonville City Council Meeting, the council decided not to take action against Moye.

Moye’s lawyer says he feels this is a personal vendetta from one council member against another. He continued to say once they deny the document, or once the 30 days lapse, they can proceed with filing the complaint.

The city of Donalsonville sent a statement regarding the ante litem stating, “The city wishes to clearly state that we wholeheartedly disagree with the allegations presented in this notice. It is our firm intention to refute these allegations and to provide a robust defense for the City and its staff as necessary.”

Even though the council ended its investigation into Moye, her attorney says they still intend to sue.

