The Changing Career Landscape In 2024

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - The job market is constantly changing. Case in point, we just experienced the great resignation. Now hiring experts are predicting the great stay. Technology, the economy and social changes all impact the workplace.

One of the largest studies found workers are looking for job security, work-life balance, increased pay, and a sense of belonging.

So, what will be expected from employers and employees in 2024?

Eighty percent of hiring experts predict 2024 will be the first year of the big stay, meaning workers will remain in their current jobs for more extended periods of time.

Companies will begin discussing four-day work weeks, mental health days off, and pay raises. On the flip side, AI will begin to be integrated into every industry and workers will need to learn new technology. Upskilling and reskilling will become more important than ever. Upskilling refers to acquiring new skills that complement or enhance a person’s existing expertise. Reskilling involves learning entirely new stills that enable people to switch to different roles or industries.

LinkedIn reports telemedicine and wearable health monitoring devices are creating new emerging jobs in healthcare. As the tech industry continues to grow. Advancements in AI, robotics, and automation are driving many of the changes.

One thing is for certain, the workplace is changing, so embrace it and embrace the opportunities of the future.

LinkedIn reports remote work will continue to rise but with it, employees will need to develop new skills such as effective communication, time management, and self-discipline. Remote workers will also need to put in extra effort to build relationships and maintain communication with the colleagues and managers.

