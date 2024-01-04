We're Hiring Wednesday
An unsettled weather pattern

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Just days into the new year, an active weather pattern is underway. The first in a series of systems brought light to moderate rain to SGA Wednesday afternoon. Rain ends through the evening followed by clearing and cold low to mid 30s Thursday morning. Otherwise sunny and cool as highs top mid 50s.

The end of the week features a cold start Friday with lows near freezing low to mid 30s. Seasonably cool low 60s and dry as clouds increase through the afternoon.

A large area of rain slides east into SGA around midnight Friday. Moderate to heavy rain of 1-2″ is likely with a few rumbles of thunder before passing through around midday Saturday. Although dry, winds pick up for a breezy afternoon with mild 60s. A sun/cloud mix and cooler upper 50s on Sunday.

Early week brings an even stronger system with heavy rain and possibly strong-severe storms late Monday into Tuesday.

