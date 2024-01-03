Valdosta Symphony Guild set to hold Tunes for Tots

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Symphony Guild is set to hold Tunes for Tots on Saturday, Jan. 13, in Valdosta State University’s Whitehead Auditorium.

Tunes for Tots fun begins at 10 a.m. with instrument demonstrations by musicians from the American Prize-winning Valdosta Symphony Orchestra.

Tunes for Tots on Saturday, Jan. 13, in Valdosta State University’s Whitehead Auditorium. (Valdosta Symphony Guild)

This is an opportunity for all ages to discover the unique sounds of instruments from the string, woodwind, brass, and percussion families.

A short performance by the South Georgia String Project follows.

From 10:45 a.m. to noon, the Fine Arts Building converts into a petting zoo of sorts, allowing children a chance to try all the instruments of the orchestra.

During this time families in attendance can learn more about the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra’s educational programs, including its Youth Concert Series and South Georgia String Project, a joint venture between the VSO and VSU’s Department of Music that provides low-cost, after-school stringed instrument instruction to community students ages 8 to adult.

Admission to Tunes for Tots is free of charge; no ticket or reservation is required.

All children must be accompanied by an adult during this event.

Whitehead Auditorium is located on the first floor of the VSU Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street.

Free parking for this event is available in the university’s Oak Street parking deck and parking lot.

Call (229) 333-2150 for more information.

