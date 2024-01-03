We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Valdosta Symphony Guild set to hold Tunes for Tots

Tunes for Tots on Saturday, Jan. 13, in Valdosta State University’s Whitehead Auditorium.
Tunes for Tots on Saturday, Jan. 13, in Valdosta State University’s Whitehead Auditorium.(Valdosta Symphony Guild)
By Ty Grant
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Symphony Guild is set to hold Tunes for Tots on Saturday, Jan. 13, in Valdosta State University’s Whitehead Auditorium.

Tunes for Tots fun begins at 10 a.m. with instrument demonstrations by musicians from the American Prize-winning Valdosta Symphony Orchestra.

Tunes for Tots on Saturday, Jan. 13, in Valdosta State University’s Whitehead Auditorium.
Tunes for Tots on Saturday, Jan. 13, in Valdosta State University’s Whitehead Auditorium.(Valdosta Symphony Guild)

This is an opportunity for all ages to discover the unique sounds of instruments from the string, woodwind, brass, and percussion families.

A short performance by the South Georgia String Project follows.

From 10:45 a.m. to noon, the Fine Arts Building converts into a petting zoo of sorts, allowing children a chance to try all the instruments of the orchestra.

During this time families in attendance can learn more about the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra’s educational programs, including its Youth Concert Series and South Georgia String Project, a joint venture between the VSO and VSU’s Department of Music that provides low-cost, after-school stringed instrument instruction to community students ages 8 to adult.

Tunes for Tots on Saturday, Jan. 13, in Valdosta State University’s Whitehead Auditorium.
Tunes for Tots on Saturday, Jan. 13, in Valdosta State University’s Whitehead Auditorium.(Valdosta Symphony Guild)

Admission to Tunes for Tots is free of charge; no ticket or reservation is required.

All children must be accompanied by an adult during this event.

Whitehead Auditorium is located on the first floor of the VSU Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street.

Free parking for this event is available in the university’s Oak Street parking deck and parking lot.

Call (229) 333-2150 for more information.

Tunes for Tots on Saturday, Jan. 13, in Valdosta State University’s Whitehead Auditorium.
Tunes for Tots on Saturday, Jan. 13, in Valdosta State University’s Whitehead Auditorium.(Valdosta Symphony Guild)

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mi Casa’s popular dishes will be highlighted and owners Felipe and Jennifer Zamudio will have...
Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
APD is asking for information in the separate homicides of Larry Calloway (left), Brianna...
APD investigators requesting information in 3 unsolved Albany homicides
As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, it wasn’t just the year that changed. New laws...
Jan. 1, 2024: What new laws go into effect in Georgia?
GSP troopers began chasing the motorcyclist after the driver fled when troopers tried to...
Motorcyclist arrested after chase with GSP
Dougherty County took to Facebook to notify residents about filming that would take place in...
Dougherty Co. notifies residents of filming in Albany

Latest News

Christopher Brody Shaw
Lee Co. searching for man with warrants out of Dougherty, Lee Co.
The Homelessness Task Force organizations, which includes LAMP, provided soup kitchen services...
LAMP continues soup kitchen services on Valdosta’s east side
Israel "Izzy" Scott lost his life by drowning at a private swim lesson in 2022.
Izzy’s Law now into effect just 2 years after drowning death of 4-year-old
The McKenzie family is not only remembering their loved one who passed away but also...
Son’s actions recognized after father’s death on Lake Blackshear