We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Valdosta Mall experiences growth of new retailers

Mall growth has attracted a very popular national retailer, that hasn't been formally announced yet.
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - While many shopping malls across the country are struggling, one mall in South Georgia is thriving.

Spinoso real estate group is investing in the Valdosta Mall by bringing new businesses to increase customer traffic and produce more jobs for the local community.

James Dolan, Valdosta Mall General Manager, said, “We provide the retailers that the community likes so they continue to shops here and that shows all of the national retailers how successful this mall is and they continue to come here.”

Mall growth has attracted a very popular national retailer, that hasn't been formally...
Mall growth has attracted a very popular national retailer, that hasn't been formally announced yet.(Source: WALB)

I walked around and saw vacancies in the mall — all store fronts are filled with local or national retailers, temporary tenants.

Laura Gaskins is one of the many people that are excited to hear about new stores coming to Valdosta — she is a frequent shopper at the mall and says this brings more opportunities for people.

She said, “I’m actually very excited because normally I would have to drive out of town and I’m glad it’s right here that it creates more opportunities for people and more opportunities for being to buy here versus driving far away.”

Dolan said since Bed, Bath, and Beyond leaving a year ago, mall growth has attracted a very popular national retailer, that hasnt been formally announced yet.

Mall growth has attracted a very popular national retailer, that hasn't been formally...
Mall growth has attracted a very popular national retailer, that hasn't been formally announced yet.(Source: WALB)

He said, “We were able to backfield that space and we have a new 20,000 square foot tenant, one of those stores that the community is really going to like and has been asking for.”

As Children’s Place moves inside that creates a second spaces on the outside of the mall for another new retailer. Which is set to be completed by October 2024.

Dolan said, “We already have a lease on that space for 10,000 sq feet for a retailer that the community has been asking for.”

Your new happy place will be coming to Valdosta Mall in February 2024.

Mall growth has attracted a very popular national retailer, that hasn't been formally...
Mall growth has attracted a very popular national retailer, that hasn't been formally announced yet.(Source: WALB)

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mi Casa’s popular dishes will be highlighted and owners Felipe and Jennifer Zamudio will have...
Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
APD is asking for information in the separate homicides of Larry Calloway (left), Brianna...
APD investigators requesting information in 3 unsolved Albany homicides
Dougherty County took to Facebook to notify residents about filming that would take place in...
Dougherty Co. notifies residents of filming in Albany
The McKenzie family is not only remembering their loved one who passed away but also...
Son’s actions recognized after father’s death on Lake Blackshear
As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, it wasn’t just the year that changed. New laws...
Jan. 1, 2024: What new laws go into effect in Georgia?

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) goes up for a basket past Los Angeles Lakers' Max Christie (10)...
Atlanta Hawks partner with Gray’s PeachtreeTV to broadcast 10 games free, over the air
Young ofreció un espectáculo de 41 puntos en México
Atlanta Hawks to broadcast 10 games on PeachtreeTV | See the schedule
There will be no road closures or traffic changes during this time.
Written in Blood movie now filming Albany
The deadline to register to vote or make changes is Feb. 12.
Tift Co. Board of Elections urging residents to vote early in upcoming elections