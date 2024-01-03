Valdosta Mall experiences growth of new retailers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - While many shopping malls across the country are struggling, one mall in South Georgia is thriving.

Spinoso real estate group is investing in the Valdosta Mall by bringing new businesses to increase customer traffic and produce more jobs for the local community.

James Dolan, Valdosta Mall General Manager, said, “We provide the retailers that the community likes so they continue to shops here and that shows all of the national retailers how successful this mall is and they continue to come here.”

Mall growth has attracted a very popular national retailer, that hasn't been formally announced yet. (Source: WALB)

I walked around and saw vacancies in the mall — all store fronts are filled with local or national retailers, temporary tenants.

Laura Gaskins is one of the many people that are excited to hear about new stores coming to Valdosta — she is a frequent shopper at the mall and says this brings more opportunities for people.

She said, “I’m actually very excited because normally I would have to drive out of town and I’m glad it’s right here that it creates more opportunities for people and more opportunities for being to buy here versus driving far away.”

Dolan said since Bed, Bath, and Beyond leaving a year ago, mall growth has attracted a very popular national retailer, that hasnt been formally announced yet.

Mall growth has attracted a very popular national retailer, that hasn't been formally announced yet. (Source: WALB)

He said, “We were able to backfield that space and we have a new 20,000 square foot tenant, one of those stores that the community is really going to like and has been asking for.”

As Children’s Place moves inside that creates a second spaces on the outside of the mall for another new retailer. Which is set to be completed by October 2024.

Dolan said, “We already have a lease on that space for 10,000 sq feet for a retailer that the community has been asking for.”

Your new happy place will be coming to Valdosta Mall in February 2024.

Mall growth has attracted a very popular national retailer, that hasn't been formally announced yet. (Source: WALB)

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.