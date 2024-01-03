University professor leading research project into intercity transportation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A professor at DePaul University is leading a research study into intercity transportation, especially bus routes. He says one of the moves by some bus lines involves moving their stations to areas that are inconvenient to passengers.

WALB News 10′s Jim Wallace speaks with Joseph Schwieterman on the research project.

So tell us about your research, Doctor.

“I follow intercity bus, Greyhound, Megabus, Flex Bus is a new player and there’s so much happening in that sector, it tends to get overlooked. People want to read and learn about Amtrak and airlines, but they forget just how crucial those city bus services are.”

The bus line, like you said, for lower-income for people who might be out of work searching for work is a lifeline.

“Oh, exactly right. To those people without cars, who lost driver’s license for whatever reason. Some householders have one car and so many emergencies mean people have to get somewhere and then that’s sort of the the default option. If you don’t have a higher spending power to, say, rent a car. And one thing we noticed is it’s one of the few modes where you can pretty much get just about anywhere, so Amtrak only goes to some cities. But Greyhound has partners like railways of thousands of locations. So if you go to Greyhound station and buy a ticket almost anywhere in the US.”

Now you’re saying that’s a kind of a move by some bus lines that they’re moving their stations to rather inconvenient areas. We’re seeing that in Albany and somewhat in Tifton, as well.

“Yeah, it’s a, It’s a real crisis happening and with some of the changes, there’s been some real estate sales and so forth. The bus lines are being forced in many cases and something is voluntarily moving out of traditional stations. So we’ve seen, you know, lots of towns and good examples of that in the South is Tampa, in Louisville. Big stations in the cities are closed. They move out to these smaller convenience stores or strip malls, that sort of thing. And in smaller towns. Sometimes there are gas stations like they are in Albany, and that creates real problems for people. Your bus is late. You’re stuck outside. Waiting. No seating in some cases that it’s it’s a crisis and in quite a few towns there is one good news story and that’s in Atlanta. I mean credit the state of Georgia just opened the new Greyhound bus station downtown and boy, other cities should look at that and learn to.”

Thank you very much for your expertise.

