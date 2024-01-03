We're Hiring Wednesday
Tift Co. Board of Elections urging residents to vote early in upcoming elections

The deadline to register to vote or make changes is Feb. 12.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Board of Elections is asking residents to vote early this February.

From Feb. 19 through March 8 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, the elections office will be hosting early voting at The Old Gym on the corner of E. 4th Street and Chesnutt Lane. Saturday voting will be on Feb. 24 and March 2 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The deadline to register to vote or make changes is Feb. 12.

The last day to vote is March 12. For those who wait until the last day to vote, they will need to go to their assigned polling location, according to the Board of Elections.

If the times listed are not convenient, people are encouraged to vote by mail. Request an application for an absentee mail ballot by calling (229) 386-7915 or email shekia.holley@tiftcounty.org.

To find your registration status, sample ballots, elected official contact information, mail ballot status, your election day polling location and more, click here.

