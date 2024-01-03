We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Thomas Co. man facing several charges after torturing woman for up to 12 hours

Jonathan Bryant mugshot.
Jonathan Bryant mugshot.(Source: Thomas County Sheriff's Office)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Deputies with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to an assault.

On Dec. 31, deputies went to the Archbold Memorial Hospital (AMH) in Thomasville where a woman told deputies that she had been tied up, physically assaulted and tortured for about 12 hours before reporting to the hospital for her injuries, according to officials.

The victim said Jonathan Bryant had tied her up, and physically assaulted her by hitting her, kicking her and strangling her at his residence in Coolidge, Georgia. Officials say the victim sustained severe injuries to her body.

Deputies searched for Bryant for two days. Thomas County investigators learned that Bryant was at a residence in Harira.

Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office then took Bryant into custody.

He was taken to the Thomas County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

He has been charged with kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and false imprisonment.

“The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office want to thank the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in arresting Bryant,” the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mi Casa’s popular dishes will be highlighted and owners Felipe and Jennifer Zamudio will have...
Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
APD is asking for information in the separate homicides of Larry Calloway (left), Brianna...
APD investigators requesting information in 3 unsolved Albany homicides
Dougherty County took to Facebook to notify residents about filming that would take place in...
Dougherty Co. notifies residents of filming in Albany
As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, it wasn’t just the year that changed. New laws...
Jan. 1, 2024: What new laws go into effect in Georgia?
The McKenzie family is not only remembering their loved one who passed away but also...
Son’s actions recognized after father’s death on Lake Blackshear

Latest News

Dougherty County Tag & Tax Office in downtown Albany
Dougherty County Tax and Tag Office set to begin renovations
Antonio Knighton.
Albany police searching for man wanted on 8 active warrants
Keyuntay Washington, 17 and Sharod Rasheed Tucker, 19,
2 teens arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting that left one man dead
Tunes for Tots on Saturday, Jan. 13, in Valdosta State University’s Whitehead Auditorium.
Valdosta Symphony Guild set to hold Tunes for Tots