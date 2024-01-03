New year, same problems in Albany; several city projects underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It may be a new year, but Albany city leaders say some of the same issues, such as poverty, are still following them into the new year.

Dilapidated properties continue to be scattered throughout the county and city.

“I would say there could be over 3,000 something properties that are not in code,” said Jon Howard, Albany Ward 1 city commissioner.

A dilapidated property sits on the side of Flint Avenue in Downtown Albany. (walb)

Howard has served on the Albany City Commission for 30 years and said blight still stands to be an issue that he sees in his ward every year. He said he’s turned in hundreds of code violations to code enforcement in the last year. The issue has led to another problem in areas like East Albany which come city leaders say is abandoned regarding new developments.

“East Albany has been sort of a stepchild to the city,” he said.

Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Youg said other city leaders agree and say more investments in East Albany are still needed.

“There’s no economic activity or economic opportunity in those particular areas and that’s where the blight will follow,” he said.

Grouped in with that issue is the long-standing poverty problem that has plagued Albany for years. According to the U.S. Census, as of 2022, 29.6% of Albany residents live in poverty.

“In order to tackle the problem of poverty, it’s going to take a collegiate effort for all of us to work and say this is a problem and we have to set goals that in the next 5 or 10 years can we reduce the level of poverty, which we can,” Howard said.

Despite all of these issues city leaders say they’ll be tackling in the new year, there are several improvements and projects continuing in the new year.

One project is the old water gas and light building transforming into a new hotel which is estimated to be over $40 million in renovation costs. But that’s not all that’s happening throughout the Good Life City. The $21 million Harlem revitalization project is set to start in the spring of 2024.

“These are going to be some significant projects that are really going to put Albany on the map. It’s going to really change the whole face of Downtown, the foot traffic, the number of people living in downtown. All of that is going to change dramatically within the next year or two,” said Chad Warbington, another Albany city commissioner.

The old water, gas and light building will become a new hotel in Downtown Albany. (walb)

The Albany Museum of Art is also slated to move to downtown Albany, which will be an over $27 million project. City leaders are also excited about an over $40 million housing and amenity project that will replace the Davis Exchange building. Pair all of those projects with the over $104 million Phoebe Putney Living and Learning Center that’s been in the works, and you’ve got billions of dollars invested into a three-block radius alone.

“I’m going to estimate that when all this is completed this probably will be the most expensive projects that I have seen in the last 57 years in Albany, Georgia,” Howard said.

City leaders say these investments taking off in 2024 can be a start to a better quality of life in the city of Albany.

City leaders say that Albany is faced with major problems in the new year, including dilapidated properties scattered throughout the county and city.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.