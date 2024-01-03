Midweek rain chilly

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Near perfect winter weather covered SGA on Tuesday. Through the evening clear and cold as temperatures drop into the 30s then near and below freezing for a cold and frosty Wednesday morning.

Midweek cloudy with a chilly rain through the afternoon and evening. Rain ends and clouds clear late night.

Prepare for more cold mornings as lows drop into the mid 30s on Thursday and low 30s on Friday. Both days will feature lots of sunshine with highs mid 50s then lows 60s to end the week.

However, Friday night clouds thicken as rain moves in to kick off the weekend. Saturday moderate to heavy rain with a few inches before moving out Saturday afternoon.

Sunday dry therefore not a weekend washout. Another round of rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday. This system a bit more robust with possibly strong-severe storms Tuesday morning.

