Lee Co. searching for man with warrants out of Dougherty, Lee Co.

Christopher Brody Shaw
Christopher Brody Shaw(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on warrants out of Dougherty and Lee Counties.

On Dec. 23, 2023, at around 7:07 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Philema Road South, according to officials.

Christopher Shaw allegedly committed simple battery but had left the scene before deputies arrived. This resulted in Shaw having a warrant for simple battery out of Lee County.

Deputies later learned that Shaw also had outstanding warrants for battery and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree out of Dougherty County.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging Shaw to turn himself in to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office or the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

