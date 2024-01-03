We're Hiring Wednesday
A Parade of Storms
AM frost & fog, PM chilly rain today. Sunshine returns tomorrow and lingers into Friday. Showers return Friday night with some thunderstorms Saturday morning. D
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AM frost & fog, PM brings a chilly rain today. Sunshine returns tomorrow and lingers into Friday. Showers return Friday night with some thunderstorms Saturday morning. Drier again the rest of the weekend. Rain and wind take over early next week with a threat of Severe Storms by Tuesday morning. We warm until a cold front arrives mid-week.

