Federal Reserve’s minutes show officials optimistic about inflation

A positive report from the Federal Reserve could mean lower prices for consumers in 2024.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Inflation is in a better place than it has been, and the job market is slowing down. That is what policymakers at the Federal Reserve concluded last month, according to the minutes from its December meeting released on Wednesday.

Federal Reserve officials left interest rates alone at the end of 2023. It was the third month in a row the rates did not change.

Notes taken during its most recent meeting showed policymakers at the central bank also signaling towards three rate cuts this year. Their forecasts said lowering rates “would be appropriate” because of the good signs they are seeing when it comes to inflation.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke more about the bank’s position in a news conference last month.

“We still have a ways to go,” said Powell on December 13. “No one is declaring victory. That would be premature, and we can’t be guaranteed of this progress. So, we’re moving carefully in making that assessment of whether we need to do more or not.”

Powell said officials could also tighten its policy if that means achieving its goal of two percent inflation. The Fed started raising rates in March 2022 to fight rising consumer prices. That led to 11 more hikes to a benchmark rate at 5.4%, the highest it has been in decades.

Powell was also asked why he thinks the American people are not sold on the economy’s future despite optimism from economists.

He said, “While inflation is coming down and that’s very good news, the price levels is not coming down. Prices of some goods and services are coming down. But overall, you know, in the aggregate, the price level is not good. So, people are still living with high prices. And that is something that people don’t like.”

Consumer prices were more than three percent higher in November. Yet, that is a far cry from the 9.1% they were in June of 2022.

Powell said the Fed will do everything it can to achieve maximum employment while stabilizing prices.

