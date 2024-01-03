We're Hiring Wednesday
Dougherty County Tax and Tag Office set to begin renovations

By Ty Grant
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty Co. Tax and Tag Office to begin  renovation scheduled from Jan. 8 to May 31.

Renovations will be conducted in phases and the renovation process will primarily involve painting and flooring, with a special focus on remodeling the Assessors area.

Due to these enhancements, there will be a need to rearrange our staff and relocate some of our services temporarily.

The Assessors clerks and appraisers will be moved to an alternate location during the remodeling of their designated area. To ensure smooth navigation for our residents, appropriate signage has been installed to direct residents to the temporary location.

Homestead applications will be taken in Room 100.

“We appreciate the community’s understanding and patience during this period of improvement. Our team is committed to minimizing any inconvenience and providing continued service throughout the renovation process. "

For any inquiries or assistance during this time, please feel free to contact the Tax Assessors Office at (229) 431-2130 / Tax Collections at (229) 431-3208 or the Tag Office at (229) 431-3255.

