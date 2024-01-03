City of Douglas to hold hearing for public opinion on grant application

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Douglas posted to Facebook about a public hearing that will be hosted to gauge citizen’s opinions on a state grant that the city is considering applying for.

The city is considering applying to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the city said in a Facebook post.

“These funds must be used to primarily benefit low and moderate-income persons. The activities for which these funds may be used are in the area of housing, public facilities, and economic development,” the city said.

The hearing will allow citizens to give their input into the development of the application and to review progress on previous CDGB grant(s).

At the hearing, citizens will learn more specific details regarding eligible activities, plans to assist displaced persons, if any, the estimated amount of funds proposed to be used for activities to benefit low and moderate-income persons and the rating system, according to the city.

The hearing will be on Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lighthouse Church of God, located at 1303 Leader St.

Anyone with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility or foreign language should contact Community Development Director Georgia Henderson before Jan. 18 at the Douglas City Hall and is available between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. from Monday through Friday, or call (912) 389-3401.

Anyone with hearing liabilities can use the Georgia Relay Service by calling 1(800) 255-0056 for TDD services or 1(800) 255-0135 for voice services.

