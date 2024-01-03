We're Hiring Wednesday
Burglar busted while attempting to use Uber as getaway driver, police say

Colorado police say they arrested a burglar after they caught him trying to catch an Uber to get away from the scene. (Source: Wheat Ridge Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (Gray News) - Police in Colorado say they caught a burglar trying to get away in an Uber last week.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, officers responded last Thursday night to a report of a burglary at Blue Sky Plumbing.

A 911 caller reported seeing a hole in the fence and said they had security footage of a man stealing tools.

Arriving officers said they spoke to an Uber driver who they saw waiting in the area.

The driver told them he was called to pick up a man named Jose who was walking toward the car.

Officers stopped and questioned the man before he got into the Uber.

Police said he provided the officers with a fake name, but they were able to find a backpack on him with more than $8,600 worth of Milwaukee-brand tools inside.

The suspect, later identified as Jose Guadalupe Perez-Gallardo, was taken into custody and booked on charges that include larceny, criminal trespass and possession of burglary tools.

“Just a reminder: Ordering an Uber as your getaway driver makes it that much easier for us to find you,” the department shared online.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

