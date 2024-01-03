We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany police searching for man wanted on 8 active warrants

Antonio Knighton.
Antonio Knighton.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a man wanted on several warrants.

The department says Antonio Knighton has eight active warrants, which include felony fleeing and eluding a police officer, reckless driving, failure to report an accident and hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.

