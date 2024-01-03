Albany police searching for man wanted on 8 active warrants

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a man wanted on several warrants.

The department says Antonio Knighton has eight active warrants, which include felony fleeing and eluding a police officer, reckless driving, failure to report an accident and hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.