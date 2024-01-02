We're Hiring Wednesday
With $810M up for grabs, new numbers drawn in Powerball game

By Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Numbers for an estimated $810 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night, the first night of the new year.

The numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and 1.

There was no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, and the prize has grown to an estimated $810 million.

The latest drawing comes after a Hephzibah resident won $2 million last week. They qualified for $1 million based on the numbers drawn, but chose the Power Play option, doubling the win.

The Georgia Lottery didn’t release the winner’s name.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 33 drawings without a grand prize winner. Before that, the last jackpot was won on July 19, worth $1.08 billion.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

