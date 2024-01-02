We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Visit Americus to host new community event starting on Friday

The event will be held at the Americus Visitor Center, located at 101 West Lamar Street on the...
The event will be held at the Americus Visitor Center, located at 101 West Lamar Street on the first floor, each Friday in January from 8-10 a.m.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Visit Americus announced a new series that will take place every January.

“Coffee & Talk” gives Americus residents the chance to enjoy free coffee and get to know their fellow neighbors, leaders and visitors, according to the Facebook post.

The event will be held at the Americus Visitor Center, located at 101 West Lamar Street on the first floor, each Friday in January from 8-10 a.m.

“Come with your burning questions and curiosity and leave inspired,” the post said.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, it wasn’t just the year that changed. New laws...
Jan. 1, 2024: What new laws go into effect in Georgia?
The man was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 10 p.m.
Man pronounced dead while fishing in Lake Blackshear
Kelvin Jamal Edwards, 31
Suspect arrested in Dec. 30 armed robbery
The Valdosta Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man...
Valdosta Police investigating deadly New Year’s Eve shooting
The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a New Year's Eve fire started by fireworks.
Fireworks lead to fire at Valdosta apartment building on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

The Tiftarea YMCA hosts its Polar Plunge every year.
Tifton residents take frigid plunge for a good cause
With any goal, small or large, the goal is to be consistent. Experts at Planet Fitness say it...
Planet Fitness helps people with New Year’s resolutions
Experts at Planet Fitness say it starts with wanting to work out and then acting on it.
Albany Planet Fitness helps residents fulfill New Year's resolutions
Every year the annual Polar Plunge gathers volunteers who compete to raise the most money for...
Tifton residents take Tiftarea YMCA’s Polar Plunge for good cause