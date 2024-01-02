Visit Americus to host new community event starting on Friday

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Visit Americus announced a new series that will take place every January.

“Coffee & Talk” gives Americus residents the chance to enjoy free coffee and get to know their fellow neighbors, leaders and visitors, according to the Facebook post.

The event will be held at the Americus Visitor Center, located at 101 West Lamar Street on the first floor, each Friday in January from 8-10 a.m.

“Come with your burning questions and curiosity and leave inspired,” the post said.

