Pastor charged with assaulting wife’s co-worker, pushing his head toward McDonald’s deep fryer, police say

A manager in training told police she called her husband for assistance after the workers...
A manager in training told police she called her husband for assistance after the workers there were “disrespecting” her, according to the incident report.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Gray News) — Police in North Carolina have charged a pastor after they saw video of him assaulting his wife’s co-worker behind the counter of a fast-food restaurant.

Police officers responded to an assault call Thursday at the McDonald’s on South Main Street in High Point.

A manager in training told police she called her husband for assistance after the workers there were “disrespecting” her, according to the incident report.

Witnesses told police that the woman’s husband arrived, walked around the counter and placed his hands around the cook’s neck, pushing his head toward the deep fryer and punching him several times in the face.

They said didn’t stop until several people pulled him away, the report said.

Emergency medical services were called for the victim, who had a large contusion to his forehead and right eye, as well as scratches on his neck. He chose to have his family take him to the hospital, police said.

After officers watched store video of the attack, police said they arrested the husband, Dwayne Waden, and charged him with simple assault.

He is listed as a pastor at Elevated Life International Ministries, according to the ministry’s videos on YouTube.

Waden was released on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

