New Year babies across South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Today, we’re celebrating some of the first babies of 2024 in South Georgia, Phoebe in Albany had its first New Year baby.

WALB reports how this new mom is transitioning into this new role.

One South Georgia mom is a first-time mom and says she feels like she is on cloud nine after having a child of her own.

“I always really wanted to do as a child growing up even I saw how good of a job my mom did. And I really wanted to follow in her footsteps and be a good

“So surreal and it’s like the whole time I’ve been around babies it’s someone else’s baby. Where this is now my baby and I acknowledge that but now that’s my baby,” said Katelyn Morgan, First time Mom and New-Year baby.

WALB checked some of the other hospitals in South Georgia for their first new year’s babies.

Khloe Faith Barron was born at 10:40 a.m. Tift Regional Medical Center.

Khloe Faith Barron was born at 10:40 am Tift Regional (WALB NEWS 10)

LaFabeon Darity Jr. came into the world at 2:32 p.m. at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.

LAFABEON DARITY JUNIOR CAME INTO THE WORLD AT 2-32 PM AT South Georgia Medical College in Valdosta.. (South Georgia Medical Center)

Baby boy Edmond was delivered at 4:30 p.m. at Coffee Regional Medical Center.

BABY BOY EDMOND WAS DELIVERED AT 4-30 P-M AT COFFEE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER. (Coffee Regional Medical Center)

Namara Gomez was born 12:23 p.m. at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

NAMARA GOMEZ WAS BORN 12:23 P-MAT Colquitt Regional (Coffee Regional Medical Center)

Jennifer Heleski Director of Women’s and Children’s Services says education is key to navigating the role of being a parent.

“I think as a first-time mom it’s really important to just get connected to as much education before you have the baby as possible. So, finding childbirth classes, breast feeding classes and learning about breast feeding and how you want to feed your baby and just being prepared for that,” said Jennifer Heleski, RN. Director of Women’s and Children’s Services.

Every new mother knows the dramatic life changes that happen after child birth. that’s one reason why some hospitals have special post-labor programs.

“In the state of Georgia we have an actually pretty high SIDS rate. And so, it’s really important that moms understand how to keep their babies safe at home and the ways they need to sleep. We use the acronym ABC a lot so alone, on their back, and in a crib or a separate space from anyone else,” said Jennifer Heleski, RN. Director of Women’s and Children’s Services.

The time during pregnancy and right after child birth is critical. That’s why some hospitals like Phoebe Main in Albany have perinatal counselors who work with case managers and social workers to connect moms to the resources they may need.

“Phenomenal, everyone has been so amazing, my family, my husband, his family. Everyone has stepped up really and has done a good job,” said Katelyn Morgan, First-time Mom and New Year baby.

Another resource is the Georgia Women infants and Children. It’s a program that improves the health of families by providing nutritious foods, health education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to health care.

Noah Morgan, the father of his newborn baby, says he wants to be a parent that is approachable at all times.

“For my child that she can always depend upon you know if there is any situation or not worried about if I’m going to be in trouble. So, I need to call my mother need to call my mother. That’s the kind of parent I want to be,” said Noah Morgan, Dad.

The bottom line is, there are resources for new parents, you just have to find what works best for you.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.