Motorcyclist arrested after chase with GSP

GSP troopers began chasing the motorcyclist after the driver fled when troopers tried to...
GSP troopers began chasing the motorcyclist after the driver fled when troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop.(Gray)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A chase involving Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended in an arrest.

At around 4:55 p.m., troopers patrolling the County Line Road saw a silver motorcycle with no tag displayed. Troopers attempted a traffic stop but the driver failed to yield, which started the pursuit, according to officials.

The driver went off the roadway in an attempt to flee but lost control and hit a fence.

After a brief foot chase, the trooper tased the suspect and they were taken into custody without incident.

The driver has been charged with several traffic-related charges, including felony fleeing.

WALB is working on getting information on the identity of the suspect.

