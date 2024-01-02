Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants in mid-January.

Mi Casa opened in late 2019 and offers an extensive menu of Mexican foods, such as hand-made corn tortillas and the introduction of the “margarita flight” to the area, according to a release.

The restaurant’s popular dishes will be highlighted and owners Felipe and Jennifer Zamudio will have an extensive on-camera interview about the restaurant’s special place in the community.

The release said that one of the restaurant’s popular cocktails may be featured in the episode. The Cantarito is a blend of tequila, citrus juice and grapefruit soda served in a clay pot.

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming the episode at the restaurant on Monday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. - noon.

The finished episode premiere date will be announced on America’s Best Restaurants Facebook and will be featured on the website. The episode will also be aired extensively on social media at a later date, according to the release.

Restaurants featured on the America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured. Click here to nominate a restaurant.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.