We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Mi Casa’s popular dishes will be highlighted and owners Felipe and Jennifer Zamudio will have...
Mi Casa’s popular dishes will be highlighted and owners Felipe and Jennifer Zamudio will have an extensive on-camera interview about the restaurant’s special place in the community.(Source: WALB)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants in mid-January.

Mi Casa opened in late 2019 and offers an extensive menu of Mexican foods, such as hand-made corn tortillas and the introduction of the “margarita flight” to the area, according to a release.

The restaurant’s popular dishes will be highlighted and owners Felipe and Jennifer Zamudio will have an extensive on-camera interview about the restaurant’s special place in the community.

The release said that one of the restaurant’s popular cocktails may be featured in the episode. The Cantarito is a blend of tequila, citrus juice and grapefruit soda served in a clay pot.

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming the episode at the restaurant on Monday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. - noon.

The finished episode premiere date will be announced on America’s Best Restaurants Facebook and will be featured on the website. The episode will also be aired extensively on social media at a later date, according to the release.

Restaurants featured on the America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured. Click here to nominate a restaurant.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 10 p.m.
Man pronounced dead while fishing in Lake Blackshear
As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, it wasn’t just the year that changed. New laws...
Jan. 1, 2024: What new laws go into effect in Georgia?
The Valdosta Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man...
Valdosta Police investigating deadly New Year’s Eve shooting
Kelvin Jamal Edwards, 31
Suspect arrested in Dec. 30 armed robbery
The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a New Year's Eve fire started by fireworks.
Fireworks lead to fire at Valdosta apartment building on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

A 54-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound
Investigation underway after 54-year-old man found fatally shot in Valdosta
Kelvin Jamal Edwards, 31
Suspect arrested in Dec. 30 armed robbery
GSP troopers began chasing the motorcyclist after the driver fled when troopers tried to...
Motorcyclist arrested after chase with GSP
How your driving information is being used to solve crimes.
‘No privacy’: Is the Georgia DMV allowed to use your ID for this?