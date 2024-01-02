We're Hiring Wednesday
Making healthy New Year’s resolutions a reality

Shaun Franklin says one of the reasons people struggle to achieve their dietary goals is their environment.(WALB)
By Madison Foglio
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the new year comes new resolutions for people to lose weight and to eat better. However, there’s no one diet that fits all.

“I wouldn’t necessarily recommend a specific diet,” Sarah Parker Jones, Registered Dietician at Phoebe, said. “There isn’t one diet that’s like the key. Like end all, be all.”

Jones says the reason she doesn’t recommend a specific diet is because what you should eat is very individualized.

“Mainly, whatever diet is right for you is what works for you; what works for your schedule, what works for what foods you like. If you aren’t a big fan of olive oil, you don’t really like Greek food, then Mediterranean diets are probably not for you,” said Jones.

Shaun Franklin is a Faculty Physician for Phoebe’s Family Residency Program. She says one of the reasons people struggle to achieve their dietary goals is their environment.

“You will notice if you go to a restaurant and you’re with certain friends, and they eat a really healthy meal you tend to choose a healthier meal,” Franklin said. “If you go with friends, and they have, you know, fries and shakes, then you tend to do that as well.”

If you’re trying to improve your diet or lose weight, Jones recommends making smaller changes first.

“Making smaller, more sustainable changes, that being if you wanted to increase your vegetable intake by adding like a serving of broccoli at dinner like two times a week, rather than trying to go completely plant-based...all at once,” Jones said. “Just kind of making those smaller, more sustainable changes.”

