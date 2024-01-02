Izzy’s Law now into effect just 2 years after drowning death of 4-year-old

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new law aimed at protecting kids during swim lessons is now in effect. It’s known as Izzy’s Law, to honor the 4-year-old boy who drowned during a swim lesson two years ago.

“Izzy’s Law is not only life-saving, it’s life-changing,” Dan Gillan, CEO and President of Albany Area YMCA, said. “Swim lessons are a life skill, and to be given in a proper environment with the proper safety resources available. The proper certifications and training requirements for the instructor is absolutely essential.”

Izzy’s Law required the Georgia Department of Public Health to come up with aquatic safety guidelines for swim instructors.

Following the drowning death of 4-year-old Israel “Izzy” Scott of Burke County, Izzy’s father says he’s unsure why something like this wasn’t already in place, and it’s unfortunate that this had to happen to get something like this passed. But he is grateful to see the change.

“I hate it had to happen this way, but bring that it wasn’t in place, and this happened— I think this is the very best thing that could’ve happened moving forward,” Walt Scott, the father of Izzy, said. “We had a lot of support behind us with this so to finally get it published is great, it’s awesome.”

The model safety plan includes elements like instructor-to-student ratio, secondary supervision during lessons, participation of parents during lessons, and a certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation. It requires that there is one instructor for every four students during lessons.

“We’re a little bit more educated in regard to what to look for. I’m pretty sure we will never walk into a swimming area again and not look for life-saving apparatus that need to be in place. We had a lot of support behind us with this so to finally get it published is great, it’s awesome.”

Izzy’s father says they are looking to launch fundraisers to promote aquatic safety through the Izzy Foundation. He says any non-profit that would like to partner with the foundation, the foundation would be glad to hear from you.

