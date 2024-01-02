We're Hiring Wednesday
Investigation underway after 54-year-old man found fatally shot in Valdosta

By Ty Grant
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Sunday, Dec. 31, just before 12:30 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a residence in the 800 block of East Brookwood Place after a citizen called E911 to report a shooting.

According to the release, a 54-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and immediately attempted to render first aid and was pronounced deceased at the residence.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel with VPD responded and are conducting the investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229)293-3145, or the crime tip line at (229)293-3091.

WALB will provide more information once available.

