We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say

A man was arrested after forcing his way into the Colorado Supreme Court building and firing gunshots inside. (Credit: KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A man leaving the scene of a car wreck Tuesday shot his way into the Colorado Supreme Court building and inflicted “extensive damage” to the building before being arrested by police, authorities said, adding the incident seems unrelated to the court’s recent ruling banning former President Donald Trump from the ballot.

Colorado’s justices have received threats ever since they ruled 4-3 last month that a rarely-used constitutional provision barring from office those who “engaged in insurrection” applies to Trump. Authorities, however, said Tuesday’s incident appears unrelated to that case. Trump is expected to appeal that ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court later Tuesday.

“The CSP and DPD are treating this incident seriously, but at this time, it is believed that this is not associated with previous threats to the Colorado Supreme Court Justices,” the Colorado State Patrol said in a statement said, using the acronyms for the state patrol and Denver Police Department.

Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 in Denver. Authorities say a man inflicted "extensive damage" to the building housing. (AP Photo/Colleen Slevin)(AP)

The car wreck occurred just by the building in downtown Denver at 1:15 a.m., after which one driver pointed a handgun at the other, according to the statement from state patrol, which oversees security at the building. The gunman then shot his way through a window at the Supreme Court building shortly thereafter and entered, authorities said.

The statement did not identify the gunman, but said he held up an unarmed security guard and got a key that let him into the rest of the building. He made his way to the seventh floor, where he fired further shots and then called 911 at 3 a.m.

The gunman voluntarily surrendered to police and there were no injuries to other people, the statement says.

Several hours after the crash a large shattered window could be seen on the ground floor of the building, with glass spilled out on the sidewalk along a busy street downtown. A state patrol trooper guarded it.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 10 p.m.
Man pronounced dead while fishing in Lake Blackshear
As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, it wasn’t just the year that changed. New laws...
Jan. 1, 2024: What new laws go into effect in Georgia?
The Valdosta Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man...
Valdosta Police investigating deadly New Year’s Eve shooting
Kelvin Jamal Edwards, 31
Suspect arrested in Dec. 30 armed robbery
The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a New Year's Eve fire started by fireworks.
Fireworks lead to fire at Valdosta apartment building on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Authorities say a gunman inflicted “extensive damage” to the building housing the Colorado...
Man arrested after forcing his way into Colorado Supreme Court building and firing gunshots inside
About 2,930 units of Simpson Gas Pressure Washers with Electric Start were recalled Thursday,...
Pressure washers sold at Lowe’s recalled due to burn risk
A 54-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound
Investigation underway after 54-year-old man found fatally shot in Valdosta
The new Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.
SONIC adds nutty flavor combo to its menu