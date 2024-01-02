We're Hiring Wednesday
Getting right in 2024, Spiritually, Mentally and Physically

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:09 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Kimberley Terrell of The Juice Box in Nature’s Cure of Albany shares inspirations behind natures cure and healthy food choices.

She joined Alicia in the kitchen with some fan favorite’s smoothies.

For more on Nature’s Cure and where to try some healthy food options visit their Facebook or call (229) 446-0505.

Town and Country made a trip to Cordele, to visit Fitness by Isha, to ‘Get Fit in the New Year’. A tour around the studio to see what machines are available and trainings offered.

For more information, on how to start a fitness journey, goals and more visit Aisha Hardeman on Facebook.

Stanton Moore, Pastor of Burn Culture, Tifton Ga. joined Town and Country to share tips, steps and how to get a closer walk with God in the New Year.

For more on Burn Culture, how to join, and more visit their website or Facebook.

