Georgia running back Daijun Edwards declares for 2024 NFL Draft

ATHENS, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie native Daijun Edwards helped lead the Georgia Bulldogs to the largest bowl game win in college football history. The 63-3 victory was the last time Georgia fans saw the running back in red and black.

Edwards announced on social media he will be entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) breaks through the Florida defense for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux | AP)

“It has been a blessing to represent Georgia Football these past 4 years! I will cherish every memory made with my brothers in the black between the hedges. I want to thank God, my family, my teammates, and all of our fans for their endless support said Edwards. I’m forever grateful for my coaching staff for their leadership, guidance, and the opportunity to show my talents on the field! With that being said, I’m grateful to announce I WILL OFFICIALLY BE DECLARING FOR THE 2024 NFL DRAFT!”

The senior has spent the last four years in Athens, where he’s without a doubt made his name known. He led the Dawgs this season in rushing yards with 881, as well as 13 rushing touchdowns. A record he’s quite familiar with as he is currently Colquitt County’s all-time leading rusher. Edwards told WALB Sports how South Georgia prepared him for this journey. “It prepared me a lot for how things are supposed to go and what I’m supposed to do,” said Edwards.

During his time in Athens, Edwards was a large part of a pivotal group of players for the Dawgs. In 4 years, they went 50-4 and won back-to-back national championships, the Orange Bowl twice, and the Peach Bowl. They held the longest active win streak in college football at 29. For Edwards, he knows exactly what the best part of his four years was.

“Probably winning those two National Championships.” I’m honored to be a bulldog said Edwards “I’m grateful for my career. I wanted to finish the right way with my teammates for real.”

Few people know, the type of player and person Edwards is more than Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart. They both grew up in south Georgia creating a special bond that only they can understand saying ”He’s from Colquitt County, who used to beat up on me in high school all the time. Every time I see him and talk to him I love on him and hug his neck. He’s become such a great person. He’s one semester away from graduating, so proud of who Daijun is and who he’s grown to be. Here he is a kid who wasn’t even heavily recruited. We took the kid because we knew he was tough, would work hard, and he had a tremendous season for us to help up”

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (33) takes a handoff from JT Daniels (18) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia won 45-16. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) (Sean Rayford | AP)

Edwards is now the 7th bulldog to declare for the draft. He joins Kendall Milton, Ladd McConkey Tykee Smith, Javon Bullard, Kamari Lassiter, and Amarius Mims.

