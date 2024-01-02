First Alert Weather
Cold start to 2024, turning increasingly stormy after
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A cold, but sunny start to 2024. Rain arrives tomorrow afternoon, then exits for the rest of the work week. Heavier rain is expected Saturday with gusty winds and even some thunderstorms. Drier Sunday, but another storm arrives late Monday to Tuesday. That storms may bring the greatest threat of severe storms.
Chris Zelman
Chris Zelman
