First Alert Weather

Cold start to 2024, turning increasingly stormy after
A cold, but sunny start to 2024. Rain arrives tomorrow afternoon, then exits for the rest of the work week. Heavier rain is expected Saturday with gusty winds a
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A cold, but sunny start to 2024. Rain arrives tomorrow afternoon, then exits for the rest of the work week. Heavier rain is expected Saturday with gusty winds and even some thunderstorms. Drier Sunday, but another storm arrives late Monday to Tuesday. That storms may bring the greatest threat of severe storms.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

