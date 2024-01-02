First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front is swiftly moving through South Georgia this evening leading to cold temperatures for Tuesday morning. Winds will be out of the north ushering even colder air. However, if the winds stay elevated enough, they will keep lows from dropping below the low 30s. Moving into Tuesday, the sunshine is here to stay with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s again with increasing cloud cover Tuesday night into Wednesday.

On Wednesday, we get our first round of rainfall in South Georgia. These rain chances will last throughout the day with little signs of severe weather at this time. Highs will stay in the 50s due to the extensive cloud cover. We are dry on Thursday and Friday. However, the next chance for rain arrives late on Friday and into Saturday. This time, there is a sign of severe weather in the forecast. So far, the main threats are flooding, damaging winds, and a tornado threat. We will keep you updated on the latest. Another rainmaker and severe weather system are likely to arrive next Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.