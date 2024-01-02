We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Financial red flags to look for when dating

A 2023 study by Empower found 46% of Americans don’t talk about finances with their partner
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — 30% of people in the dating pool reported that they are looking for a partner who prioritizes saving money, according to a 2023 study by Bread Financial.

Gardy Bloemers, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch, suggested that would-be paramours also keep an eye out for other financial habits during the dating process.

Bloemers shared several red flags for potential partners:

  • Not paying bills on time or in full
  • Not having a budget
  • Not having an emergency fund

Bloemers said one way to make talking about money easier for those in the dating pool is to approach the conversation by talking about what they do to save money.

“It might be over dinner. You might mention you have a budget. Do they have a budget?” Bloemers said. “That might be an easy way to kind of broach the subject.”

She said financial red flags can get in the way of building a strong relationship, so communication is key for people to know who they are getting involved with and what their strengths and weaknesses are up front.

Bloemers also suggested that people shouldn’t be afraid to seek advice from third parties. Maybe their partner is not the right person to really get advice from. Instead, an objective third party, like a financial advisor, could be the right move.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, it wasn’t just the year that changed. New laws...
Jan. 1, 2024: What new laws go into effect in Georgia?
The man was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 10 p.m.
Man pronounced dead while fishing in Lake Blackshear
Kelvin Jamal Edwards, 31
Suspect arrested in Dec. 30 armed robbery
The Valdosta Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man...
Valdosta Police investigating deadly New Year’s Eve shooting
The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a New Year's Eve fire started by fireworks.
Fireworks lead to fire at Valdosta apartment building on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Warming Center (MGN)
City of Albany extends Operation Safe Place to offer warming center
Financial red flags to look for when dating
A Japan Airlines flight burst into flames on the runway in Tokyo after it collided with a...
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan’s Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
Police said Sgt. Philip Dale Nix was off-duty when he was shot trying to stop the theft of beer.
Off-duty officer killed while trying to stop beer theft, officials say