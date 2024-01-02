Dougherty Co. notifies residents of filming in Albany

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County took to Facebook to notify residents about filming that would take place in early January.

On Jan. 3-4, there will be production crews will be operating at 422 Sands Drive and 201 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, according to the county.

There will be no road closures or traffic changes during this time.

At this time, it is unknown what is being filmed.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact info@freeli.tv.

